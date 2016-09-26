Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Perisson Petroleum Corp :
* Perisson Petroleum Corporation announces proposed equity financing
* Proposing to complete non-brokered private placement of common shares at price of CDN$0.50/share for proceeds of up to USD$2 million
* Intends to use proceeds to continue plan for acquisition of oil and gas properties in Western Canada Sedimentary basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.