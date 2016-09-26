Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck submits regulatory application for Quebrada Blanca phase 2
* Updated feasibility study including capital and operating cost estimates for project is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017
* Says submitted social and environmental impact assessment (SEIA) for its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Northern Chile
* Given timeline of regulatory process, decision is not expected before mid-2018
* Says project optimization work currently underway targets capital costs of project in range of US$4.5 to $5 billion
* QB phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of over 8,000 tonnes of molybdenum in concentrate for first 10 years of mine life
* Qb phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of over 250,000 tonnes of copper for first 10 years of mine life
* Decision with respect to development of QB phase 2 project in Chile not expected before 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.