Sept 26 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands, Inc. appoints Paget Alves to board

* With Alves's appointment, Yum! brands board will consist of 12 directors, 11 of whom will be independent

* Alves, 62, serves on boards of directors of International Game Technology Plc, Ariel Investments Llc and Synchrony Financial