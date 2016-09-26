PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Maxim Power Corp
* Maxim Power Corp. Enters into settlement agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
* Maxim Power Corp- Agreement resolves three investigations conducted by FERC office of enforcement
* Maxim Power Corp- Got approving of settlement agreement that resolves , closes matters alleged in staff notice of alleged violations issued in November 2014
* Maxim Power Corp- Says agreed to make settlement payments of U.S. $4.0 million for a civil penalty and U.S. $4 million in disgorgement Source text :
