Sept 26 Holloway Lodging Corp

* Holloway Lodging Corp. announces sale of Travelodge hotel in Barrie, ON

* Does not anticipate paying any tax on sale of property

* Holloway estimates that it will record a gain on sale of approximately $3.0 million in Q3 of 2016

* Sale price for hotel is $8.7 million

* Holloway Lodging Corp says initially, Holloway will apply sale proceeds to reduce its credit line balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: