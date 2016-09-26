PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp
* Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Announces public offering of common units
* Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Announces public offering of common units
* Says offering 21.0 million common units
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund a portion of purchase price for deal with Vitol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.