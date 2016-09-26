PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Rosetta Genomics Ltd
* Rosetta genomics reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $2.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* "in q3 we expect approximately 300 reveal orders with gross billings of approximately $900,000" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.