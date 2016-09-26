Sept 26 Dte Energy Co

* Dte Energy to purchase natural gas midstream assets

* Transactions, expected to be completed in Q4 2016, will not materially change DTE's current business mix.

* Agreement calls for DTE to purchase 100 percent of Appalachia Gathering System , located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

* Wells Fargo Bank NA has provided committed financing for transaction

* Dte Energy Co says agreement also calls for DTE to purchase 40 percent of Stonewall Gas Gathering (SGG), in West Virginia, from M3 Midstream

* Combined purchase price for assets to be acquired by DTE is $1.3 billion.

* Says assets will become part of DTE's non-utility gas storage and pipeline business

* Says in addition, DTE will purchase 15 percent of SGG from Vega Energy Partners