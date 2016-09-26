PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Dte Energy Co
* Dte Energy to purchase natural gas midstream assets
* Transactions, expected to be completed in Q4 2016, will not materially change DTE's current business mix.
* Agreement calls for DTE to purchase 100 percent of Appalachia Gathering System , located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia
* Wells Fargo Bank NA has provided committed financing for transaction
* Dte Energy Co says agreement also calls for DTE to purchase 40 percent of Stonewall Gas Gathering (SGG), in West Virginia, from M3 Midstream
* Combined purchase price for assets to be acquired by DTE is $1.3 billion.
* Says assets will become part of DTE's non-utility gas storage and pipeline business
* Transaction expected to be completed in Q4 2016, will not materially change DTE's current business mix
* Says in addition, DTE will purchase 15 percent of SGG from Vega Energy Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
