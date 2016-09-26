PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Hain Celestial Group
* Hain Celestial receives lender limited waiver and extension of credit facility
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says received a limited waiver and extension of certain obligation under its unsecured credit facility from its lenders
* Limited waiver regarding delivery of FY 2016 financial statements and, if necessary, its Q1 fiscal year 2017 financial statements until Dec 27, 2016
* Unsecured $1 billion credit facility is scheduled to mature in Dec 2019
* Unsecured $1 billion credit facility may be increased by additional $350 million provided certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.