PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Mam Software Group Inc
* Mam software reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.4 million
* For 2017, expected decrease in adjusted ebitda primarily result of additional investment in support staff and research and development related to launch of vast online
* Mam software group inc says company's expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda is in range of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.