Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* Granite Construction - Build transit project in Hawaii

* Granite Construction - JV team comprised of Granite Construction , Shimmick Construction and Traylor Bros has been awarded airport guideway and stations design-build contract by honolulu authority for rapid transportation

* Granite Consrtuction - Says company will book its 33% share of $875 million joint venture project into backlog during Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: