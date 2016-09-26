Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* Adecoagro announces approval of share repurchase program

* Adecoagro SA - Under buyback program, company can continue acquiring common shares up to 5% of its outstanding shares

* Adecoagro SA - On August 9, 2016, its board of directors approved extension of co's share repurchase program for and additional twelve-month period, ending on September 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: