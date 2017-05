Sept 27 Intelsat Sa :

* Intelsat announces final results of exchange offer for certain notes of Intelsat Jackson holdings S.A.

* Says Intelsat Jackson offered to exchange any and all of its outstanding $141.8 million amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2022 notes

* On Sept 15 tenders from holders of approximately $141.4 million of outstanding 2022 notes were accepted in exchange offer