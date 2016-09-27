Sept 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc announces appointment of interim CEO; provides strategic update

* Says Mark Phillips appointed interim COO

* Tim Taft is retiring as CEO and president, and resigning as a director effective September 30, 2016

* Has decided to suspend additional development of Pollo Tropical restaurants in Texas and to review its strategy for development in state

* Says Danny Meisenheimer appointed interim CEO and president

* In 2017 expects to open 14-17 new Pollo Tropical Restaurants primarily in Florida and 8-10 Taco Cabana Restaurants in Texas