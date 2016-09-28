Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement
regarding pending litigation
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms of agreement, company
has agreed to improve its it infrastructure and make certain
changes related to corporate governance
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, company seek to
identify and appoint an additional independent director to
Terraform Power board
* Terraform Power Inc - Reached agreement with Appaloosa to
resolve its stockholder derivative suit, claims relating to
Vivint Solar transaction
* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter
settlement agreement regarding pending litigation
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, Terraform Power will
segregate its information technology systems for key functions
from Sunedison
