Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation

* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms of agreement, company has agreed to improve its it infrastructure and make certain changes related to corporate governance

* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, company seek to identify and appoint an additional independent director to Terraform Power board

* Terraform Power Inc - Reached agreement with Appaloosa to resolve its stockholder derivative suit, claims relating to Vivint Solar transaction

* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation

* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, Terraform Power will segregate its information technology systems for key functions from Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: