BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Sept 28 Great Plains Energy :
* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Net proceeds from common stock offering and depositary shares offering will be approximately $1.35 billion and $727 million, respectively
* Pricing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52,600,000 shares of common stock at a price of $26.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
WASHINGTON, May 17 Iowa's Republican senator on Wednesday raised concerns that U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has commissioned a "hastily developed" study of the reliability of the electric grid that appears "geared to undermine" the wind energy industry.