Sept 28 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 million equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.

* TRC253 has completed ind-enabling studies and tracon expects to initiate a phase 1/2 proof of concept clinical study in first half of 2017

* Says transaction grants tracon rights to develop two Janssen Oncology programs

* Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC also made $5 million equity investment in Tracon through purchase of common stock

* TRC694 is currently in preclinical development and Tracon expects to file an investigational new drug application in 2018