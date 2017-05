Sept 28 AGF Management Ltd

* AGF Management Limited reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management as of Aug 31. was $34.2 billion, compared to $33.7 billion as at May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: