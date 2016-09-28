Sept 28 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription
cancellation practice
* Review of subscription cancellation practice is ongoing
and co continues to work to complete its review
* Review is ongoing to determine whether restatement of
historical financial statements is necessary
* Applied for and received temporary management cease trade
order in connection with late filing of Q3-interim financial
statements
* Company anticipates temporary MCTO will be replaced with a
permanent order in due course
* Temporary MCTO restricts CEO and CFO of company from
trading in and all acquisitions of securities of company
