COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
Sept 28 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces $11.9 million mortgage refinancing at a british columbia property
* Partners real estate investment trust says finalized an $11.9 million mortgage refinancing at reit's evergreen shopping centre property in sooke, british columbia
* Maturing mortgage carried an interest rate of 3.80% and was scheduled to mature on October 1, 2016
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust says mortgage has a five year term, a 25-year amortization period, and an interest rate of 2.85% Source text for Eikon:
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: