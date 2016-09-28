Sept 28 Cbs Corp

* CBS corporation announces proposed $1.46 billion debt financing by CBS Radio Inc. in connection with the separation of the CBS radio business

* CBS corporation -Says plans to offer $460 million of senior unsecured notes

* CBS corporation -Says proposal in connection with previously announced intention to separate its radio business, CBS Radio Inc

* CBS corporation -Net proceeds from both notes offering and term loan will be distributed to CBS

* CBS corporation -Remaining net proceeds not used for CBS distribution will be used by CBS Radio