BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
Sept 28 Cbs Corp
* CBS corporation announces proposed $1.46 billion debt financing by CBS Radio Inc. in connection with the separation of the CBS radio business
* CBS corporation -Says plans to offer $460 million of senior unsecured notes
* CBS corporation -Says proposal in connection with previously announced intention to separate its radio business, CBS Radio Inc
* CBS corporation -Net proceeds from both notes offering and term loan will be distributed to CBS
* CBS corporation -Remaining net proceeds not used for CBS distribution will be used by CBS Radio
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer