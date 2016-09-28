BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
Sept 28 3M Co :
* 3M prevails in patent infringement action against China-based Qingdao Summit Industrial
* Court order directs Summit to reimburse 3M for its litigation costs
* Court order prohibits offer and sale of Summit's infringing paint spray gun cup sets in Germany with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer