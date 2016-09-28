US STOCKS-Wall Street skids amid Trump turmoil
* Indexes down: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.86 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 28 Teekay Lng Partners Lp
* Teekay LNG Partners announces pricing of series a preferred offering
* Priced its public offering of 5 million 9.0% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refinancing activity records biggest weekly drop since December