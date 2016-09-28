BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Teekay LNG Partners LP:
* Teekay LNG Partners announces pricing of series A preferred offering
* Says priced its public offering of 5 million 9.0% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units at $25.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)