Sept 29 National Retail Properties Inc:

* Craig Macnab to retire as CEO of National Retail Properties; Julian E. ("Jay") Whitehurst named as successor

* Says Robert Legler appointed chairman of the board

* Says Macnab, will step down as chairman and member of board

* Says Jay Whitehurst appointed CEO and president

* Says CEO Craig Macnab to retire