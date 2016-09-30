Sept 30 Endo International Plc
* Endo Pharmaceuticals presents new phase 2 data evaluating
the safety and effectiveness of Xiaflex(collagenase clostridium
histolyticum) for dupuytren's disease nodules
* Safety profile of those treated with CCH was generally
well tolerated
* Study participants treated with 1 injection of Xiaflex
showed statistically significant decrease in size, hardness of
dupuytren's disease nodules
* One adverse event was reported as severe (injection site
pain with CCH 0.60 mg)
* No patients were discontinued from study because of an
adverse event.
