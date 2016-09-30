Sept 30 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Awarded BARDA contract for advanced development and delivery of NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine, valued at up to $1.6 billion

* Contract includes options for an additional clinical study and post-marketing commitments valued at $48 million

* Company anticipates that FDA could authorize NuThrax for emergency use as early as 2018

* Contract includes options for delivery of additional 7.5 million to 50 million doses of NuThrax, valued about $255 million to up to $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: