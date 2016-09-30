Sept 30 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Awarded BARDA contract for advanced development and
delivery of NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine, valued
at up to $1.6 billion
* Contract includes options for an additional clinical study
and post-marketing commitments valued at $48 million
* Company anticipates that FDA could authorize NuThrax for
emergency use as early as 2018
* Contract includes options for delivery of additional 7.5
million to 50 million doses of NuThrax, valued about $255
million to up to $1.4 billion
