Oct 3 CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP

* Continues to evaluate its strategic alternatives

* Continues to evaluate strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, various capital markets financing options

* Expects payment of about £73.4 million (which includes a financing charge of up to £1.4 million) on or before february 1, 2017

* Concordia International exercises option to defer portion of earn-out and provides update on strategic review

* Expects first payment of £72 million to be paid to cinven,other sellers of concordia's international segment on or about Dec. 19

* Concordia intends to use cash on hand generated by its international segment to make first payment of 72 million GBP