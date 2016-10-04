MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 3 Anthem United Inc
* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining And Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination
* Says parties have agreed to increase private placement financing to create JDL Gold Corp to approximately C$60.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market