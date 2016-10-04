MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 4 Belden Inc :
* Belden announces eur200 million private offering of senior subordinated notes
* Intends to offer eur200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026
* Intends to use net proceeds of notes offering and cash on hand to repay in full and terminate its term loan credit agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market