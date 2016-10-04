UPDATE 3-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts
* French will be joining as President and CEO and will join board of directors with effect from October 24, 2016
* French most recently served as President and CEO Of Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Roberts will continue to lead Penn West in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events