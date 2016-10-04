Oct 4 Royal Nickel Corp :

* RNC minerals successfully completes comprehensive debt refinancing of its Beta Hunt Mine with Auramet International LLC

* Proceeds from auramet refinancing were applied to repay all outstanding obligations owed under Lascaux facilit

* Auramet has also agreed to provide US$6.5 million in working capital facilities

* Auramet,Co signed forward sale gold price protection program for 1,300 ounces/month of Beta-Hunt gold production at a$1,728 over 15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: