BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Royal Nickel Corp :
* RNC minerals successfully completes comprehensive debt refinancing of its Beta Hunt Mine with Auramet International LLC
* Proceeds from auramet refinancing were applied to repay all outstanding obligations owed under Lascaux facilit
* Auramet has also agreed to provide US$6.5 million in working capital facilities
* Auramet,Co signed forward sale gold price protection program for 1,300 ounces/month of Beta-Hunt gold production at a$1,728 over 15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.