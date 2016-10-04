BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :
* Consideration received from sale was combination of cash and about 2 million class B common units of co's operating partnership
* Ashford Trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of op units
* Closed on sale of 162-room springhill suites gaithersburg in gaithersburg, MD for approximately $13.2 million
* Company also paid off approximately $10.4 million of debt associated with property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.