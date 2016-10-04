BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Theratechnologies Inc :
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01
* Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million
* Q3 sales c$8.925 million
* For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million
* Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.