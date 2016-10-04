BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Lkq Corp
* LKQ Corporation acquires Andrew Page Limited
* As part of transaction, Euro Car Parts acquired 102 Andrew Page branch locations, its national distribution center and corporate office
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.