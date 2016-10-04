BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Proceeds will be used to partially finance company's drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016.
* Bellatrix announces $10 million CDE flow-through financing
* Canaccord has agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 8.5 million common shares of Bellatrix at a price of $1.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.