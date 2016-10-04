BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 New Gold Inc
* New Gold has entered into additional gold price option contracts through mid-2017
* Has decided to defer start of development of Rainy River underground mine by approximately one year to second half of 2018
* New Gold provides Rainy River project update and further increases financial flexibility
* Increasing size of company's revolving credit facility by $100 million to $400 million
* Extending increase in facility's associated net debt to EBITDA covenant to end of 2017
* Sees 2016 guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $750 to $790 per ounce
* As Rainy River's development remains on schedule, New Gold continues to target first production from mine in mid-2017
* Initial underground development at Rainy River mine is estimated to cost approximately $100 million over a two-year development period
* Rainy River mine is expected to produce an average of 325,000 ounces of gold annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.