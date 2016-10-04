BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. announces $6.0 million bought deal financing
* Entered agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million shares at $0.34 per common share
* Management and members of board of directors of company will be subscribing for a total of $1 million of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.