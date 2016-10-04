BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Royal Gold Inc
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 first quarter
* Company's unit had 24,000 gold ounces and 544,000 silver ounces in inventory on September 30, 2016
* Unit RGLD Gold AG sold approximately 60,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces related to streaming agreements during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.