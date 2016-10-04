BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 SNC-Lavalin :
* Lavalin awarded two-year contract extension by the government of Canada
* Lavalin Group Inc - contract valued up to $180 million to provide in-service-support to Royal Canadian Navy's minor warships and auxiliary vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.