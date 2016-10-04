BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* Sept passenger load factor 84.1% versus 81.6%
* Air group reported a 7.4 percent increase in traffic on a 4.2 percent increase in capacity compared to september 2015
* sept. Available seat miles was 3.36 billion versus 3.23 billion
* Alaska Air Group reports September 2016 operational results
* Sept RPM's 2.83 billion, up 7.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.