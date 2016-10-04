BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Costamare Inc :
* Costamare Inc announces new financing arrangements and dividend adjustment
* Proceeds are expected to finance remaining yard installments for two vessels
* Board of directors approved management recommendation to declare $0.10 cash dividend per each common share, decreased from $0.29 per share
* Board approved recommendation to declare $0.10 cash dividend per common share, decreased from $0.29 per share distributed in previous quarter
* In september 2016, finalized refinancing of us $ 1 billion facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.