Oct 4 Costamare Inc :

* Costamare Inc announces new financing arrangements and dividend adjustment

* Proceeds are expected to finance remaining yard installments for two vessels

* Board approved recommendation to declare $0.10 cash dividend per common share, decreased from $0.29 per share distributed in previous quarter

* In september 2016, finalized refinancing of us $ 1 billion facility