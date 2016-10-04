BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine
* As normal operations resume, co will continue to assess impact of temporary suspension on Veladero's production for 2016
* Continues to expect total gold production for 2016 in range of 5.0-5.5 million ounces
* Water monitoring in area has confirmed September 15 incident did not result in any environmental impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.