Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon - Bloomberg
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
Oct 4 Belden:
* Belden announces pricing of EUR200 million private offering of 4.125% senior subordinated notes
* Pricing of EUR200 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior subordinated notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market