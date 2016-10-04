UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Triumph Group Inc
* Calspan acquires Triumph Aerospace Systems - Newport News
* Says transaction was effective September 30, 2016 and new company will operate as Calspan Systems Corporation
* Acquired co will retain management, technical, supporting staff
* Acquired co will continue operations at its current headquarters in Newport News, Virginia, along with its San Diego facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack