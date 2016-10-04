Oct 4 Whitewave Foods Co

* About 78 percent of Whitewave's total outstanding shares, voted in favor of a proposal to approve merger agreement

* Whitewave stockholders approve merger with Danone

* Whitewave and Danone have been working with European Commission and DoJ and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016