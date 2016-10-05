Oct 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* For month of September 2016, company had an average of 62 drilling rigs operating in United States

* Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after end of each month.

* UTI - for three months ended Sept 30, 2016, company had an average of 60 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada

* For month of September 2016, company had two rigs in Canada

* UTI reports drilling activity for September 2016