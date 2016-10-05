CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* For month of September 2016, company had an average of 62 drilling rigs operating in United States
* Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after end of each month.
* UTI - for three months ended Sept 30, 2016, company had an average of 60 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
* For month of September 2016, company had two rigs in Canada
* UTI reports drilling activity for September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.