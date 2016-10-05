CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Genesis Energy LP
* Genesis Energy increases quarterly distribution
* Co will pay a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per common unit for quarter ended September 30, 2016
* This distribution represents an increase of approximately 9.4% over Q3 2015 quarterly distribution of $0.64 per unit
* Distribution represents an increase of approximate 1.4% increase over distribution paid with respect to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.