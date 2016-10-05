CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Karyopharm to present updated sign Phase 2 clinical data at European Society of Medical Oncology 2016 annual meeting
* Single-Agent Selinexor shows robust clinical benefit,favorable tolerability in heavily pre-treated gynecologic cancer patients
* 49% disease control rate observed in ovarian cancer and 45% observed in endometrial cancer
* Selinexor-Associated adverse events were found to be manageable with supportive care and dose modifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.