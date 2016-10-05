CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Global Payments Inc
* Global payments reports first quarter earnings and increases fiscal 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $939.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $815.8 million
* Global payments inc quarterly adjusted net revenue grew 52 percent to $817.3 million
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.45 to $3.55
* Continue to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted net revenue to range from $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.